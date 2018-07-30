Man Struck and Killed in South Bay: SDPD

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in the South Bay, San Diego police said.

The man was walking along Del Sol Boulevard near Dennery Road just after 7 a.m., police said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and police were called when the pedestrian was spotted on the ground in the roadway.

“He had significant injuries and unfortunately he succumbed to those injuries,” said SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp. The man has not been identified.

All drivers remained at the scene. Officers were interviewing the witnesses and the death is under investigation.

The time of day and the rising sun may have been a factor, Sharp said.

The location is near an apartment complex and a residential area east of Interstate 805 and north of State Route 905.

A SigAlert has been issued for the area. Del Sol Boulevard is expected to be closed between Dennery Road and Kostner Drive in both directions until after 12 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.