Del Mar Racetrack Locks in Fall Concerts

It doesn't feel quite like autumn until the Del Mar Racetrack kicks off its Bing Crosby Season, does it? While temperatures may still be as high as ever at the moment, relief is in sight: To kick off its fall meet, the track has announced two big concerts to kickoff that local music fans can look forward to.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the racetrack celebrates its annual opening weekend with the next big thing in country music, Russell Dickerson. On Nov. 16, the following Saturday, the Original Wailers (featuring San Diego's own bass player extraordinaire Omar Lopez) headline the big stage with some of the best reggae music on the planet.

Each concert takes place shortly after the final race of the day and they are free to all Del Mar Racetrack patrons who've entered the grounds before the final race starts (otherwise concert admission is $30).

Of course, that's not all in store for track-goers: Opening Day (Friday, Nov. 8) features "Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest" with more than 150 wines and Champagnes from around the world, food trucks, music and more; Nov. 16 is College Day where all college students can enjoy free track admission, Red Bull DJs and drink specials before the Original Wailers perform; Del Mar's Craft Beer Festival takes over on Nov. 23 with more than 100 samples of local and international craft brews; and Harry Potter fans can flock to the Wizards Fair on the final weekend of the season (Nov. 30) for costumes, "wizard-rock" bands, DJ Dumbledore and more. For more information on all of the racetrack's upcoming events, head to its official website here.

We don't know about you, but fall can't get here soon enough. (Can you tell we've had enough of this scorching heat?) So make plans to hit the track, place some bets, and let the good times roll.

