Hats & Horses: Sights From Del Mar Opening Day 2019

Hundreds of racing enthusiasts have adorned the floppy hats and secured the fascinators for Del Mar Opening Day 2019. But a select few spend months creating the most extravagant, cutting-edge and downright fun hats possible and it’s finally their time to shine. The Opening Day Hat Contest is an annual tradition for these crafty fashionistas. Today, they compete to see who has the best headware in five different categories: "Most Glamorous," "Best Racing Theme," "Funniest/Most Outrageous," "Best Fascinator," and "Flowers/All Other." The hats will walk the “turfwalk,” at the Plaza de Mexico just inside the racetrack until the judges decide who will be the Bing Crosby Grand Prize winner and receive more than $1,500 in prizes. Here’s a look at this year’s competition and other memorable sights from Opening Day.