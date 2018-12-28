Construction Crew Hits Gas Line in Del Mar Heights

Police temporarily shut down traffic in a busy part of Del Mar Heights Friday morning after a construction crew struck a gas line, officials confirmed.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. at a construction zone at 3387 Del Mar Heights Rd. The area is less than a half-mile from the popular Del Mar Highlands Town Center, home to several restaurants and a luxury movie theater.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said crews with San Diego Gas & Electric were called to the scene to cap the gas leak. Nearby businesses were not impacted and the leak did not result in evacuations, an SDFD spokesperson said.

Police closed down El Camino Real between Del Mar Heights Road and Neurocrine Place while crews got a handle on the gas main break.

Further details were not immediately released. Check back for updates on this developing story.