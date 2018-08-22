Del Mar Cliff Collapse Delays Train Service

Coaster and Amtrak trains were delayed Wednesday afternoon after a reported cliff collapse between Del Mar and Solana Beach forced the tracks to close for a period of time, according to, North County Transit.

Service was briefly stopped between Solana Beach Station & Sorrento Valley Station after 4 p.m. but was later reopened. Buses connected passengers between the stops.

One-hour delays are expected for the rest of the day due to train traffic and speed restrictions in the area.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.



