Del Mar Cliff Collapse Delays Train Service - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

One-hour delays are expected for the rest of the day due to train traffic and speed restrictions

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    Coaster and Amtrak trains were delayed Wednesday afternoon after a reported cliff collapse between Del Mar and Solana Beach forced the tracks to close for a period of time, according to, North County Transit.

    Service was briefly stopped between Solana Beach Station & Sorrento Valley Station after 4 p.m. but was later reopened. Buses connected passengers between the stops. 

    One-hour delays are expected for the rest of the day due to train traffic and speed restrictions in the area. 

    Check back on this breaking story for updates. 


