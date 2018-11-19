Del Mar City Council Opposes NCTD's Plan for Fencing Along Train Tracks

Nearly 2,000 Del Mar residents have signed a petition to stop the North County Transit District (NCTD) from building a fence along the Del Mar Bluffs that would prevent people from walking across the railroad tracks.

The issue for residents of the waterfront community is beach access. The only legal railway crossing in Del Mar is on 15th Street.

Camilla Rang, has lived on 10th Street for 20 years. She says the beach below the bluffs has been her family’s happy place for years, but understands there are safety concerns the NCTD wants to alleviate.

“You can see the suicide signs here. Suicide watch. Yes, there have been some suicides and there have been two accidents,” she said.

Crossing the railway is illegal and it can cost you up to $500 if you are cited.

The Del Mar City Council has been dealing with this issue for more than 20 years. On Monday, the Council voted 4-0 in favor of opposing the fence. It also approved a safety study that will look into adding three more legal railway crossings in the area.

One of the crossings would be at the end of 11th Street near Rang’s home.