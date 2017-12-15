Texas Group Plans a San Diego Waterfront Steakhouse

Texas-based Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. plans to open a restaurant on the San Diego waterfront.

Slated for an October 2018 opening, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse on Pacific Highway would be part of the BRIC marketing district that includes the Marriott SpringHill Suites-Residence Inn hotel and the InterContinental hotel, which is still under construction.

BRIC stands for Broadway at Pacific Highway.

“We are thrilled to open our first San Diego restaurant and begin establishing a foothold for our flagship brand on the West Coast,” said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Plans call for the two-story restaurant to feature a dramatic staircase from the ground level to the upper level with bars on both levels, as well as high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the harbor.

The restaurant also will have two private dining rooms and outdoor patios.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has 53 restaurants in 23 states and Washington, D.C. including Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Del Frisco’s Grille.