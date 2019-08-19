Deftones Brew Something New With Belching Beaver

Check out all the details of Deftones' new collaboration with Belching Beaver below.

In 2016, Deftones and Belching Beaver teamed up to release the Phantom Bride IPA, but following the first iteration of Dia De Los Deftones in 2018, the Beaver team was inspired to create something else: the Dia De Los Deftones Mexican-Style Lager.

If you're a San Diegan, you know beer, and if you know beer, you'll know what this means: Where the Phantom Bride IPA is hop-forward (naturally), the Dia De Los Deftones Mexican-Style Lager is light, limey and refreshing, with a slight bitterness from Mandarina Bavaria hops paired with flaked maize and rice.

Yum.

As of Monday, Aug. 19, the beer will officially be available at select U.S. and international retailers, as well as all Belching Beaver locations.

And it's just in time for the second iteration of Dia De Los Deftones, which takes over Petco Park on Saturday, Nov. 2.

You might not have to be 21+ to read this article, but you will have to meet that threshold to drink the new brew.

