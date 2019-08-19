Deftones Brew Something New With Belching Beaver - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

Deftones Brew Something New With Belching Beaver

Deftones and Belching Beaver team up for a Mexican-style lager ahead of Dia De Los Deftones

By Rutger Rosenborg

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Deftones Brew Something New With Belching Beaver
    Alex Matthews
    Check out all the details of Deftones' new collaboration with Belching Beaver below.

    In 2016, Deftones and Belching Beaver teamed up to release the Phantom Bride IPA, but following the first iteration of Dia De Los Deftones in 2018, the Beaver team was inspired to create something else: the Dia De Los Deftones Mexican-Style Lager. 

    If you're a San Diegan, you know beer, and if you know beer, you'll know what this means: Where the Phantom Bride IPA is hop-forward (naturally), the Dia De Los Deftones Mexican-Style Lager is light, limey and refreshing, with a slight bitterness from Mandarina Bavaria hops paired with flaked maize and rice.

    Yum.

    As of Monday, Aug. 19, the beer will officially be available at select U.S. and international retailers, as well as all Belching Beaver locations.

    And it's just in time for the second iteration of Dia De Los Deftones, which takes over Petco Park on Saturday, Nov. 2.

    You might not have to be 21+ to read this article, but you will have to meet that threshold to drink the new brew.

    Rutger Ansley Rosenborg is an editor and digital marketer at NBC's SoundDiego. Find out more here.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices