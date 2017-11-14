Debate Over Cell Phones Being Allowed in Schools

The topic of what age should a child be allowed to take a cell phone to school is sure to start a lively discussion.

The recent shooting at a California elementary school puts the issue in the spotlight. During school emergencies, many students are able to communicate with their parents and loved ones using their cell phones.

But at the same time, school districts across the country are deciding if they should even allow cell phones on campuses, given their potential distraction.

The two largest school districts in San Diego County have similar policies.

Both the San Diego Unified and Poway Unified School Districts allow cell phones on campus.

At schools in the San Diego Unified School District, students can use them on campus before and after school. High school students can also use them during lunch.

Poway Unified leaves it up to the individual schools to decide when phones can be used.

Nikki Mitchell, the principal at Vista Grande Elementary School in Tierrasanta, said she sees students bringing cell phones to school most consistently starting in the fourth grade.

Mitchell told NBC 7, the school will also see an influx of cell phones and electronic devices after breaks, like the Christmas holidays.

She added that she understands the importance of parent and student communication, but also said they may not be necessary.

"We have phones in all the classrooms, so if parents do call here and ask to speak to their child and it’s an emergency, we for sure will make accommodations because there are emergencies here," Mitchell said.

Parents who spoke to NBC 7 had mixed reactions--some families even having different rules for their children.

Sonja Gomes said she allows her middle school student to have a cell phone, but not third-grade twins.

"They’re still so young and be exposed to so much on a cell phone. However, as I was mentioning, I'm a stay at home parent and luckily I live right across the street so I'm able to really communicate and be here for my children," said Gomes.

Another father insisted that his fifth grade daughter take a cell phone to school for safety, even requiring her to call before she walks to and from school.

Mitchell said she sees it from both perspectives. She has a second and a fourth grader.

"Every child is different, and every situation is different but for me and my family, he's just too young," Mitchell said.