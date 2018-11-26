Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Coronado

Police in Coronado are investigating the death of a man found on Silver Strand Boulevard Monday.

A Coronado Police Department captain said pedestrians noticed something strange in the bushes and discovered it was the body of a man.

The discovery was made at around 3:30 p.m., the captain said.

Police had concerns that the man's death wasn't natural and determined his death was suspicious soon after.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators are assisting the Coronado Police Department in the death investigation.

No other information was available.

