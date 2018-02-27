Deadly Navy Ship Collisions Prompt New Legislation

Sailors and commanders have asked for reforms after two deadly ship collisions and it looks like they will soon get it. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

New Bill Would Reform Navy Surface Ship Operations After Deadly Crashes

Congress is proposing legislation to address serious problems in the U.S. Navy after two deadly ship collisions claimed the lives of 17 sailors, including two sailors from San Diego.

The two separate collisions in the summer of 2017, involving USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain, exposed deficiencies in the Navy's readiness prompting a comprehensive strategic review.

The Surface Warfare Enhancement Act of 2018 is sponsored by U.S. Senators John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Seapower Subcommittee. It addresses some of the root causes of declining readiness outlined by Navy and military officials.

“As we have seen too often in recent months, the significant shortcomings in our Navy’s readiness can have disastrous results,” said McCain. “The ship collisions, including the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain, degraded the capabilities of our fleet, cost hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, and – most importantly – took precious lives.”

First Alert Weather Snow Totals Are In for Powerful Winter Storm

Congress aims to provide the funding and oversight required to keep our military safe in peace and effective in combat.

Highlights of the measure include the following:

• Requiring the Navy to conduct a “clean sheet” review of its organization and chains-of-command.

Investigative Sources Say Lack of Ambulance Staff Impacting Response Times

• Putting a senior Senate-confirmed Navy civilian in charge of ship maintenance.

• Giving the Navy more time and flexibility to spend maintenance funds.

• Requiring the Navy to deliver realistic baseline projections of sailors’ workloads and ship maintenance.

• Calling for the Navy to keep records on watch standing and training completed by surface warfare officers.

• Setting minimum at-sea and simulator-based training requirements to qualify for critical positions on the ships.

• Equalizing manning between ships homeported overseas and at home.

• Allowing the Navy and other military services some relief from onerous one-size-fits-all personnel management policies.

In the Navy town of Coronado, Navy veterans told NBC 7 that they agree these changes are needed.

“There is some major deficiencies but again it goes back to proper training and our military should have the funding necessary to keep our country strong no question about that,” said Navy Veteran Burt Sveine.