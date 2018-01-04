2 Killed, 2 Hurt in Fiery, Suspected DUI Crash on I-15

Early Wednesday morning, DUI suspect Jeffrey Levi, 37, plowed his Mustang into a Toyota carrying three people on northbound Interstate 15 near Miramar Road.

The Toyota, unable to move, stayed in the middle of the freeway lanes and, soon, an off-duty San Diego police officer driving home from work crashed into the wreckage. The three people inside the Toyota were siblings Jesus David Dominguez, 33, and Jiovanna Dominguez, 18, and Jiovanna Dominguez's boyfriend, Isaac Felix, 18.

Jiovanna Dominguez was pulled out of the wreck by Good Samaritans minutes before the car burst into flames. Jesus David Dominguez and Felix could not be saved and died at the scene.

Jiovanna Dominguez and the SDPD officer involved in the crash were both hospitalized. Levi was arrested on several counts, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

Here's a closer look at the deadly crash, the victims and the Good Samaritans who jumped in to help.

A family overwhelmed by recent tragedies is devastated by a crash that left one family member dead and another in the hospital. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports.