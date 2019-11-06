Deadly Hit and Run in El Cajon

El Cajon Police are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead, Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 6:25 p.m., near East Chase Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue.

A sedan, described to be a small white or silver four-door, hit a pedestrian and left. That person was transported to a local hospital where they later died, confirmed El Cajon Police.

The car may have front end damage.

Chase Ave. was closed in both directions from South Mollison Avenue to Burnaby Street for the investigation.

No other information was available.

