Deadly Hit And Run Crash in Golden Hill

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two separate locations in a deadly hit-and-run in Golden Hill early Tuesday.

According to the CHP, a man was struck by a vehicle while crossing SR-94 near 30th Street about 2 a.m.

The driver did not stop.

Someone spotted the body and called 911.

The body was located on the freeway by the CHP and by tactical flight officers in the San Diego Police Department's ABLE helicopter.

At the second location, officers found a gray Honda Accord abandoned on SR-94 just east of I-15, with the front passenger door open.

Officers said the car is related to the crash, but did not release specifics.

Two westbound lanes of SR-94 have been shut down while authorities investigate.

No other information was available.

