Deadly Head-On Collision Sparks Brush Fire in Jamul

A deadly two-vehicle head-on collision sparked a brush fire in Jamul Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Around 1 p.m. a 32-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition on State Route 94 westbound lanes, west of Vista Sage Lane.At the same time an unidentified man was driving a 2006 Toyota on SR-94 eastbound lanes approaching the Ford, officials said.

For reasons unknown the driver of the Ford lost control of his vehicle and impacted a steel guardrail causing his car to then travel across the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes hitting the Toyota head-on.

The collision caused the driver of the Toyota to overturn down an embankment. The Toyota then caught fire sparking the brush fire, CHP said.

CalFire responded to the scene and quickly put out the dubbed 'Sage Fire' which only spread to one-acre.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, officials said.

No other vehicles were involved. Whether alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving was involved has yet to be determined.

SR-94 was closed between Steele Canyon Road and Lyons Valley Road for about two hours.