Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part of SR-94 Near SR-125

At least one lane of State Route 94 in East County was closed as officers investigate a deadly crash near SR-125.

A vehicle rolled over several times in westbound lanes near the Kenwood Drive exit in Spring Valley just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. It was not immediately clear why the car flipped.

One person was declared dead at the scene.



CHP closed one lane of westbound SR-94 near SR-125 for an investigation into the deadly crash. There was no word on when the roadway would reopen. CHP reported traffic was backed up to Via Mercardo.

No other information was available.

