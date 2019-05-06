Deadly Crash Shuts Down Lanes of Southbound I-805

Several lanes of southbound Interstate 805 in North Park were shut down Monday morning after a deadly crash overnight.

The crash happened near the El Cajon Boulevard off-ramp just before 1 a.m. when a sedan crashed with a box truck, causing the latter to overturn.

While the driver of the sedan was outside of the car, a third vehicle crashed into the person. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and two people inside the third vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment but the severity of their injuries were not known.

Crews were working to clear debris from southbound lanes of I-805. Just before 5 a.m., some lanes remained closed to traffic. There was no word on when lanes would reopen.

No other information was available.

