Deadly Crash Reported on SR-78 in Escondido

One person died in a crash on state Route 78 near the intersection with Interstate 15 in Escondido Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in westbound lanes of SR-78 under a bridge just east of the interstate at about 6:25 a.m., CHP said.

Medics responded and confirmed one person was dead at the scene.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The three-lane freeway was reduced to two lanes as officers investigated the crash.

No other information was available.

