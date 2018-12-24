Deadly Two-Car Crash Closes SR-78 West of Ramona

A deadly two-car crash on State Route 78 west of Ramona shut down the freeway in both directions Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary information about the crash was slim, but CHP did confirm that at least one person was dead.

SkyRanger 7 showed one person being placed into a medical helicopter, which had landed in a grassy field next to two crashed vehicles.

A white truck with a crushed hood could be seen in a ditch and a sedan could be seen nearby with the roof torn from the vehicle.

Debris was strewn across the roadway.

It was not clear how many people were involved in the crash. At least two ambulances and rescue personnel were at the scene.

SR-78 was closed in both directions at Haverford Road and Pine Street and a SigAlert was issued just before 11:20 a.m.

An NBC 7 reporter was en route to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.