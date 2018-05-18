Monday Is Deadline to Register for June 5 Election

It's a very busy ballot for the June 5 election, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. And this election will break a county record.

The deadline to register for the June 5 primary election in San Diego County is Monday, May 21.

A record 1.67 million voters are registered for the election. Mail-in ballots have already been sent out via the U.S. Postal Service.

Those who are not registered or who have recently moved or changed their names are among those who need to make sure they stop by the San Diego County Registrar's Office. The office will stay open until 8 p.m. that day.

Registration is possible on sdvote.com until midnight on Monday.

Anyone can check the status of their registration on the sdvote.com website.

The ballot holds several key local measures as well as races from the governor to local city councilmembers.

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot until May 29.