Dead & Company Announce San Diego Show - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

Dead & Company Announce San Diego Show

Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead offshoot, have announced a summer 2018 tour

By Dustin Lothspeich

Published at 11:56 AM PST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 12:08 PM PST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dead & Company Announce San Diego Show
    Alex Matthews
    Dead & Company return to Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on July 6.

    Calling all Deadheads: The Grateful Dead offshoot collective known as Dead & Company have just announced a 19-date summer tour and they're jamming through San Diego on July 6 with a show at Chula Vista's Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

    The band, which consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (guitar/vocals), Bill Kreutzmann (drums), and Mickey Hart (drums) -- as well as John Mayer (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass/percussion) and Jeff Chimenti (keyboards) -- initially started playing together after the Dead's big "Fare Thee Well" concerts in mid-2015. 

    Before those shows, Weir found himself jamming with Mayer for an in-studio performance on "The Late Late Show" (which Mayer was guest-hosting at the time). Their musical bond carried over after the Grateful Dead performed their final concerts, and the new group Dead & Company was formed soon thereafter. They would embark on their first three-month tour in late 2015.

    Tickets for the July 6 show go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. PST. However, there are various pre-sales available to fans beforehand. Go here for more information and tickets.

    LIVE: Dead & Company

    LIVE: Dead & Company

    Dead & Company's 2018 Summer Tour Dates

    • May 30: Mansfield, MA at XFINITY Center
    • June 1: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
    • June 2: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
    • June 4: Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
    • June 6: Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    • June 8: Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
    • June 9: Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    • June 11: Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    • June 13: Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre
    • June 15: New York, NY at Citi Field
    • June 16: New York, NY at Citi Field
    • June 19: Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
    • June 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
    • June 22: East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    • June 23: East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    • June 29: George, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre
    • June 30: Eugene, OR at Autzen Stadium
    • July 2: Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater
    • July 3: Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater
    • July 6: Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
    • July 7: Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium
    • July 11: Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
    • July 13: Boulder, CO at Folsom Field
    • July 14: Boulder, CO at Folsom Field

    Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices