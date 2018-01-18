Dead & Company Announce San Diego Show

Calling all Deadheads: The Grateful Dead offshoot collective known as Dead & Company have just announced a 19-date summer tour and they're jamming through San Diego on July 6 with a show at Chula Vista's Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The band, which consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (guitar/vocals), Bill Kreutzmann (drums), and Mickey Hart (drums) -- as well as John Mayer (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass/percussion) and Jeff Chimenti (keyboards) -- initially started playing together after the Dead's big "Fare Thee Well" concerts in mid-2015.

Before those shows, Weir found himself jamming with Mayer for an in-studio performance on "The Late Late Show" (which Mayer was guest-hosting at the time). Their musical bond carried over after the Grateful Dead performed their final concerts, and the new group Dead & Company was formed soon thereafter. They would embark on their first three-month tour in late 2015.

Tickets for the July 6 show go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. PST. However, there are various pre-sales available to fans beforehand. Go here for more information and tickets.

LIVE: Dead & Company

Dead & Company's 2018 Summer Tour Dates

May 30: Mansfield, MA at XFINITY Center

June 1: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

June 2: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

June 4: Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

June 6: Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 8: Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 9: Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 11: Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 13: Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

June 15: New York, NY at Citi Field

June 16: New York, NY at Citi Field

June 19: Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

June 22: East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 23: East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 29: George, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30: Eugene, OR at Autzen Stadium

July 2: Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater

July 3: Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater

July 6: Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 7: Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium

July 11: Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

July 13: Boulder, CO at Folsom Field

July 14: Boulder, CO at Folsom Field

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.