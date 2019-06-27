Day of Giving to Benefit San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees Thursday as part of their annual "Day of Giving" fundraiser. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A fundraising campaign was launched Thursday to benefor many of the animal welfare programs at the San Diego Humane Society's Linda Vista, Oceanside and Escondido campuses.

Thanks to some generous donors, every dollar given Thursday will be matched, up to $175,000.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to double the impact of their donations. Really, there’s no better time to give,” said Brian Daugherty, the Humane Society’s Chief Philanthropy Officer.

The goal is to raise $500,000.

“Our Kitten Nursery, our Behavior Center, our humane law enforcement, literally everything we do will be impacted through the fundraising that takes place today,” Daugherty said.

The veterinary staff, alone, treats thousands of animals every year.

“Everything from dogs and cats, to turtles and tortoises, we get a lot of rabbits and guinea pigs, a lot of birds and pretty much, you name it, it’s come through here,” said Danielle Clem, director of the Center for Shelter Medicine.

Many of the animals need surgeries or other procedures that can be pretty costly.

Clem said they rely on donations in order to provide those services.

“It makes for really great outcomes for those animals when we get to see them from their most worst and sometimes critical states to transforming to this beautiful, healthy animal and then get adopted into a nice loving home, and we know that wouldn’t be possible without the care that they receive here, and that’s of course thanks to the donations that we get on days like today,” Clem said.

As part of the Day of Giving, the San Diego Humane Society is also waiving fees for adoptions and microchipping during the one day event.

Donations will be accepted at all three San Diego Humane Society locations through 6 p.m. Thursday, and online through midnight at sdhumane.org.