Man Accused in Brutal Attacks on Homeless to Be Back in Court - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Accused in Brutal Attacks on Homeless to Be Back in Court

Prosecutors say Guerrero attacked a dozen people throughout San Diego in a spree that began on July 3, 2015.

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Witnesses will testify Wednesday in a San Diego courtroom to help determine if a man accused of attacking 12 people in a 2016 crime spree is mentally fit to stand trial. 

    Homicide investigators say that in some incidents, the attacker used a railroad spike to impale his victims. 

    Jon David Guerrero, 39, faces four murder charges, three attempted or premeditated murder charges, two arson charges and five assault charges in attacks on several homeless people and other San Diego residents, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes.

    In July 2017, Guerrero was found not competent to stand trial and sent to Patton State Hospital for treatment. 

    He has been in custody since July 15, 2016, accused of attacking a dozen people throughout San Diego in a spree that began on July 3, 2016. 

    Ed. Note: This hearing has been continued until Wednesday per the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. 

