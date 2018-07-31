‘Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw’ Leaves KFMB

The contract for a popular local radio show ended Tuesday without being renewed, and fans were wondering what’s next for ‘Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw’ (DSC).

Named after its three main hosts, Dave Rickards, Shelly Dunn, and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph, DSC got its start in San Diego back in 1990.

DSC aired on KFMB-FM (100.7 FM), which is owned by Tenga, formerly Gannett.

The show’s contract ended July 31, KFMB told NBC 7.

The president and general manager of KFMB made an announcement about the show on the station’s website on July 20, but it has since been deleted.

This comes after Dunn announced her retirement from DSC on July 13, according to DSC’s Facebook page.

They announced her last day would be July 27, but KFMB pulled DSC off the air early after its July 20 show.

KFMB didn’t comment on why.

“To all the [DSC] fans, I love your support and passion,” Rickards tweeted on July 23, “But let’s not gang up on KFMB. It’s just business and they’re all good people. Important thing is that my show will be back on the air very soon.”

The DSC team will make an announcement on August 2 about the future of their show, KFMB said.