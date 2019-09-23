The daughter said she had seen violence in the house prior to her mother's disappearance. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports live.

A Vista man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body near Palomar Mountain listened Monday as their teenage daughter testified about the violence she witnessed in their home.

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2017. Her remains were found just over a year later near Palomar Mountain.

Hector Martinez was arrested on a murder charge the following week. He has pleaded not guilty.

The 16-year-old was the first witness to take the stand during Martinez' preliminary hearing and cameras were not allowed to record as she gave emotional testimony about her family dynamic.

The teen described a time where Martinez gave her mother a bruised eye.

She said the last time she saw her mother was when both her parents dropped her off for a church retreat. When she returned several days later, Martinez told her Guzman had gone missing.

It was the teenage daughter that called 911 to report the disappearance, she said.

Martinez told police that Guzman left their Vista apartment that night to go for a walk after the two had had an argument. He reported that his wife didn't take anything with her.

As the search for Guzman continued, the family's calls for help in the search grew more public. By the time the investigation into her disappearance reached the one-year mark, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was holding a news conference to bring attention to the case.

"It’s odd that someone would go missing under these circumstances, without taking a phone without taking their personal belongings, we’re definitely concerned, Maria’s family is concerned," SDSO Lt. Rich Williams said at the time with Martinez by his side.

Hector Martinez speaks through an interpreter at a news conference held by his family and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department nearly a year after his wife's alleged disappearance.



The SDSO said evidence gathered over the course of their year-long investigation linked him with her death.

Investigators believe Martinez may have killed his wife while their youngest daughter was in the home and disposed of her body the next day. They suspect Martinez had Guzman's body in the trunk of his car while he dropped his daughter off at his parent's house.

She may have wanted to end their marriage at the time of her disappearance, according to the District Attorney's office.

His two other daughters may also be called to the witness stand on Monday.

Martinez is being held in San Diego County Jail without bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.