Two serious collisions in San Diego County over the weekend that were caused by motorists ages 82 and 83 have heightened interest in the problems associated with elderly drivers.

NBC 7 reviewed data gathered by the California Highway Patrol and found, unlike other age groups, accidents involving drivers over 65 often happen in the afternoon.

The data confirms that elderly drivers are more likely to be involved in fatal and injury crashes between noon and 4 p.m., according to the state's latest numbers.

In contrast, drivers ages 20-29 are most often involved in serious collisions between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. In that age group, collisions spike after the 2 a.m. closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

In contrast, accidents peak earlier in the evening, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. That's something not seen in almost any other age group.

Clark Smith, M.D. says one likely cause of those early evening accidents is poor eyesight. Smith says many elderly drivers are more likely to have a problem driving into the sunset, and at dusk.

Drivers 65 and over were involved in more serious accidents statewide for every 1,000 drivers in 2014 than in any other age group, excepting drivers ages 20-29.

