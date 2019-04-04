An Escondido man who fired a gun outside a concert at the crowded Del Mar Racetrack last September will spend the next three years behind bars. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Man Who Fired Gun at Del Mar Racetrack Gets 3 Years in Prison

An Escondido man who fired a gun in the air outside a crowded concert at the Del Mar Racetrack last summer will spend the next three years behind bars, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Daniel Elizarraras, 22, was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom for discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner in the incident at the Del Mar Racetrack in September 2018.

He had pleaded guilty in late January 2019.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Elizarraras went to a ticket window and tried to buy a ticket to rapper Ice Cube's concert following the horse races at the popular seaside track.

When he was told the show was sold out, he began arguing, which drew the attention of nearby deputies. At that point, Elizarraras pulled out a silver-plated, semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into the air in the crowded area.

Sheriff's deputies reacted to sounds of gunfire and one deputy returned fire. Elizarraras was hit multiple times in the torso and arm.

Witnesses captured video of the frightening ordeal and shared it with NBC 7. Warning, the video may be graphic.

Elizarraras was treated for his wounds at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla before being booked into jail. He initially pleaded not guilty before ultimately changing his plea.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.