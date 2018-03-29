La Jolla Restaurant Owner Booked on Multiple Sex Charges

The owner of a La Jolla restaurant was arrested Wednesday and booked on more than a dozen charges ranging from sexual battery to rape, according to local law enforcement officials.

Daniel Dorado, 59, was taken into custody Wednesday just after 8 a.m. in Escondido. He was being held in the San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $900,000 bail, according to jail records.

Among the allegations are having sex with an unconscious person, sexual battery of someone who is restrained and several counts of administering a controlled substance.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said its attorneys are still reviewing the case.

An arraignment is currently scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Dorado owns a small Italian restaurant on La Jolla Boulevard in the Bird Rock community.

Business owners near the Voce del Mare were surprised to learn of Dorado's arrest and the allegations he's facing.

NBC 7 looked to see if Dorado had any previous convictions and found only traffic citations.