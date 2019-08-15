Dangerously Hot Heat Grips San Diego for 2nd Day

As hot temperatures were expected in the deserts and inland valleys, students also had to brace for the heat as they returned to school. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

An excessive heat warning and advisory remain in effect for San Diego County as a heatwave grips the region for a second day.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the deserts and a heat advisory for inland valleys through 9 p.m. Thursday due to soaring temperatures.

Similar hot temperatures were expected Thursday before a slight cool down on Friday. The relief will be short-lived before another heat wave hits San Diego County next week, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

The warning and advisory were first issued on Wednesday when temperatures jumped into the mid-110s in the deserts and mid-90s in the inland valleys.

Some of the high temperatures recorded between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday were:

Borrego Springs: 112 degrees

Temecula: 101 degrees

Valley Center: 101 degrees

Ramona: 100 degrees

Alpine: 98 degrees

Santee: 95 degrees

El Cajon: 95 degrees

Julian: 92 degrees

Miramar: 86 degrees

Vista: 84 degrees

A heat warning is issued when dangerous heat is expected. Prolonged hot temperatures could lead to heat illness and, in some cases, heat stroke.

The temperatures in the deserts and inland valleys were considered dangerous because little relief was expected overnight.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said people should stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, check on relatives and neighbors and never leave pets or children in cars.

San Diego County provides dozens of "cool zones" where residents can get out of the sun and into an air-conditioned room. For a list of locations, visit here.

County Offers Cool Zones Amid High Heat