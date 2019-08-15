Dangerously Hot Heat Grips San Diego for 2nd Day - NBC 7 San Diego
Dangerously Hot Heat Grips San Diego for 2nd Day

A heat warning is issued when dangerous heat is expected. Prolonged hot temperatures could lead to heat illness and, in some cases, heat stroke.

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    Heat Wave Hits as Students Return to School

    As hot temperatures were expected in the deserts and inland valleys, students also had to brace for the heat as they returned to school. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

    An excessive heat warning and advisory remain in effect for San Diego County as a heatwave grips the region for a second day. 

    The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the deserts and a heat advisory for inland valleys through 9 p.m. Thursday due to soaring temperatures. 

    Similar hot temperatures were expected Thursday before a slight cool down on Friday. The relief will be short-lived before another heat wave hits San Diego County next week, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. 

    The warning and advisory were first issued on Wednesday when temperatures jumped into the mid-110s in the deserts and mid-90s in the inland valleys.

    Some of the high temperatures recorded between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday were: 

    Borrego Springs: 112 degrees
    Temecula: 101 degrees
    Valley Center: 101 degrees
    Ramona: 100 degrees
    Alpine: 98 degrees
    Santee: 95 degrees
    El Cajon: 95 degrees
    Julian: 92 degrees
    Miramar: 86 degrees
    Vista: 84 degrees

    The temperatures in the deserts and inland valleys were considered dangerous because little relief was expected overnight.

    NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said people should stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, check on relatives and neighbors and never leave pets or children in cars. 

    San Diego County provides dozens of "cool zones" where residents can get out of the sun and into an air-conditioned room. For a list of locations, visit here

    The county is offering dozens of locations across the county where residents can keep cool amid high heat. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has some tips to avoid heat illness.

