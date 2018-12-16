Dangerous Waves Hitting San Diego Beaches Monday, Tuesday

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a High Surf Advisory for Monday and Tuesday in San Diego County.

A strong swell from a southwest wind is expected to move into coastal waters early Monday, creating high surf and strong rip currents in San Diego through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Surf will start increasing Monday morning, with 7 to 11 feet waves expected. Sets of 13 feet are possible south of Del Mar late Monday through Tuesday morning, the weather service said.

Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible during early morning high tides because of the swell. Tides could reach as high as more than 5 feet in places such as La Jolla, according to the NWS.

The high surf and strong rip currents could create a high risk of drowning at the beaches, the NWS said.