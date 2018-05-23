Dangerous Swimming Conditions Expected at Local Beaches

San Diego Lifeguards are bracing for a busy weekend on local beaches with visitors soaking in the heat wave and warmer water temps.

Higher than average surf and strong rip currents are making for dangerous swimming at San Diego and Orange County beaches.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for our coastline, through Thursday.

Surf conditions will be especially rough at beaches north of Carlsbad, where sets to 7 feet are possible. Elsewhere, 3 to 6 foot surf is expected.

"Up and down the coastline, powerful rip currents will pose a threat to even experienced swimmers," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh. "If you must go in the water, swim near a lifeguard."

Kodesh said ocean conditions will be better for swimmers as we head into the holiday weekend.

The NWS also warns there may be minor tidal overflow. See the advisory here.