DUI Driver Leaves Man in Street With Ruptured Aorta: SDSO

A suspected drunk driver was arrested walking away from a car that deputies believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Encinitas that left an 87-year-old pedestrian dead.

A man was crossing Balour Drive at San Andrade Drive, near Oakcrest County Park Saturday night when he was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Alexander Vasquez of Vista, San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Cpl. Brenda Sipley said.

The truck fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian in the roadway with critical injuries. The crash ruptured the man's aorta and kidney, and broke his leg.

On Sunday, the 87-year-old succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The pickup truck was found around the corner of Oakcrest County Park, on Encinitas Boulevard and about a mile from the collision scene, Sipley said. Deputies spotted Vasquez walking away from the area and detained him for questioning.

Investigators noticed fresh blood on Vasquez' shoes, and believed he was inside the truck at the time of the crash. They also suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of vehicular manslaughter.

SDSO is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department.

No other information was available.