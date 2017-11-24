DUI Suspect Hits Women Sitting on Curb in San Carlos

Two women sitting on a curb in San Carlos were hurt early Friday when a DUI suspect hopped the curb and struck them, pinning them underneath the vehicle.

Just before 4 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was driving northbound on Golfcrest Drive when she lost control of her car, drifting to her right, hitting a fire hydrant and hopping a curb. The driver – suspected of being under the influence – hit two women who were sitting on the curb on the southeast corner of Golfcrest Drive and Golfcrest Place, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victims became trapped underneath the car and had to be rescued by first responders. One victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered a lacerated liver. The other victims, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. Both women are expected to survive.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, the SDPD said. No further details were released.



