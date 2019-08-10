DUI Driver Backs up Into Unoccupied Patrol Car Twice Then Flees

A car failed to stop for police and ramed car into an unoccupied patrol car twice, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., deputies attempted to contact a reported intoxicated driver parked in a parking lot in San Marcos on 457 Autumn Drive.

The driver identified as 24-year-old Cristian Reinoso failed to obey instructions and backed up toward a deputy striking his unoccupied patrol car, twice, SDSO said.

Reinoso then fled the scene in his vehicle, striking a fence, and a parked car. He then failed to stop for a red light at an intersection and collided with another vehicle causing major damage to both, officials described.

Reinoso then fled on foot into an apartment complex at, 250 Knoll Road, where he then was arrested.

Reinoso suffered some injuries and was sent to Palomar Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also sent to the hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident. Reinoso will be charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and hit and run causing injury, officials said.