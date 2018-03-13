SD County Fair Announces 2018 Concert Lineup

San Diego, it looks like the 2018 county fair is sweet on you: On Tuesday evening, the 2018 San Diego County Fair announced its Corona Grandstand Stage concert lineup for the summer -- and it's sure to delight music fans in a big way.

The annual event, which runs from June 1 through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, promises something for nearly everyone with its main stage offerings and it kicks off in a big way with multi-Grammy-winning country music act Sugarland on June 2. The chart-topping duo (Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush) is currently enjoying a long-awaited reunion and working on new music together. Heads up: It'll be a hot ticket, so snag 'em while you can!

And that's just the start, too: Indie-pop chart-toppers Capital Cities play June 6, Kansas bring the classic-rock hits the next night, the Barenaked Ladies get quirky and fun on June 14, Little Big Town ushers in more country tunes one night later, and the O'Jays deliver all the soul/R&B you need on July 2.

There's also a lot of great entertainment aside from musical acts on deck (including Jim Gaffigan, Larry the Cable Guy and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias) and keep in mind that all the aforementioned acts are all Corona Grandstand Stage attractions -- this year's "How Sweet It Is"-themed Fair will feature a multitude of other acts, local and national, across several different stages throughout the fairgrounds, too! Stay tuned to SoundDiego for more artists as they're announced.

Check out the full Corona Grandstage Stage lineup below, and visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information and tickets.

The 2018 San Diego County Fair Corona Grandstage Stage lineup



