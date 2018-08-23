DMV to Offer Saturday Service at Clairemont Office

In an attempt to reduce wait times, the Department of Motor Vehicles will offer Saturday service at another San Diego location next month.

The DMV in San Diego-Clairemont will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Sept. 8.

All services except for the behind-the-wheel exams will be available.

The Chula Vista, San Marcos, Poway and Temecula DMV locations are among the 62 field offices that are open for Saturday hours.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment on Saturday can do so 90 days in advance on the DMV website, or by calling (800) 777-0133.

