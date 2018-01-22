DMV to Begin Offering REAL ID Driver's Licenses, ID Cards

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday will start issuing a new kind of identification card that will soon make current driver's licenses obsolete when it comes to hopping on a domestic flight. Kris Sanchez reports.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday will start offering a new kind of identification card and driver's license that will eventually make current ID cards obsolete when it comes to hopping on a domestic flight.

Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, Californians will need to have a REAL ID driver's license or identification card that abides by federal standards if they hope to board an airplane, walk onto a military base or enter a secure federal facility, according to the DMV. If they don't have the new card, people will still be allowed to use their passports or military IDs to pass through airport or military base security once the identification card changes take effect in nearly two years.

Folks will not need a REAL ID card or license for tasks such as driving or applying for federal benefits, according to the DMV.



Despite the changes taking place, the DMV says people do not need to rush to get their hands on a new card right away.

"Until October 1, 2020, a valid California driver license or ID card can be used for federal purposes, including boarding a domestic flight, entering military bases or secure federal facilities," DMV spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez said.

In order to obtain a REAL ID card or license, people must apply in person at a DMV office. Applicants will need to provide proof of their identity using either their U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport accompanied by an approved I-94 form, according to the DMV. Folks will also have to show that they live in California and have a social security number.

REAL ID identification cards cost $30, according to the DMV. REAL ID driver's licenses cost $35.

The new ID cards will look a bit different than current California identification cards and licenses. A gold miner is featured on the right side of the card while California poppies sit in the bottom left corner. When placed under ultraviolet light, the Golden Gate Bridge and Coit Tower appear.