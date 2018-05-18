Start Dialing 1 for Local Calls, Boundary Between 619/858 Removed

The California Public Utility Commission announced last year that it would remove the boundary between 619 and 858 area codes. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the details. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

Starting Saturday, those who are still using landlines in the 619 and 858 area codes will need to start dialing 1 and the area code, even for local calls, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said.

There are not a lot of landlines around anymore but for those using them, dialing an area code for local calls can be a hassle.

"It's kind of a nuisance," Denise Medeiros said. "You're so used to just dialing your regular phone number now you are going to have to dial one again."

Medeiros and her mother, Lee, keep a landline in their home for most calls and use their cell phone sparingly.

Despite several public notices, they only heard about the change from NBC 7 on Friday.

The CPUC announced last year that it would remove the boundary between 619 and 858 area codes. The change will require wireless phone users to now dial the area code then the seven-digit phone number even if you are calling within the same area code.

The same goes for landline users, but on a landline, you'll have to dial one first

The commission is also reminding those with automatic dialers, such as alarm systems and fax machines, they may need to reprogram them so the calls go through.