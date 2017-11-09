Crewmembers from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert offload more than 1,900-lbs of narcotics, estimated at about $44 million, in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, seized in October. The seizure was based on information provided to them by Joint Task Force-West California Corridor Joint Area Team members and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Diego Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDEFT) Strike Team members.

Several law enforcement agencies, along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Joint Task Force, seized more than $44 million worth of narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean last month.

Approximately 1,900 pounds of cocaine were seized from a panga-style vessel on Oct. 25, according to DHS. Three suspects--one Ecuadorian national and two Colombian nationals--were also taken into custody by Joint Task-Force West agents.

According to DHS, agents assigned to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Joint Task Force-West uncovered information of narcotics being smuggled out of South America in late August.

Two weeks later, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert's helicopter spotted a panga-style vessel matching the description of the vessel in the information provided by HSI and Joint Task-Force West.

Three suspects were arrested after a marksman on the Alert disabled the engine on the panga using a long-arm weapon.

The suspects are in custody, pending prosecution for narcotics smuggling, according to DHS.