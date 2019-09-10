DEA Finds Fentanyl During Apartment Raid in City Heights - NBC 7 San Diego
DEA Finds Fentanyl During Apartment Raid in City Heights

By Jackie Crea

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 9:00 PM | Updated at 10:30 PM PDT on Sep 10, 2019

    DEA agents raided an apartment in the Teralta East neighborhood of City Heights Tuesday and found what is believed to be fentanyl.

    An agency spokesperson said DEA Narcotics Task Force agents executed a search warrant at an apartment at 4050 Highland Avenue, in between Polk and University avenues, related to a fentanyl investigation.

    Once inside, agents saw what they thought was fentanyl and called a Hazmat team to assist with the investigation.

    The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

    Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Two milligrams is considered a lethal dose, but in its purest form fentatnyl can be lethal to the touch, according to the DEA.

