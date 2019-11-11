DACA Recipients Left in Limbo Looking to SCOTUS Hearing

NBC 7's Danny Freeman speaks with a legal analyst to better understand how we got to this point. (Published 2 hours ago)

SCOTUS Takes Up DACA: How We Got Here

When DACA came to life in 2012, there was a sigh of relief from certain undocumented people brought to the United States when they were children.

DACA represented opportunity, but for the past two years those who took advantage of the program have had to hold their breath while waiting for a Supreme Court ruling.

President Donald Trump's administration announced in September 2017 it would rescind the DACA program, but DACA recipients weren’t afraid to speak up.

“It made me feel insecure with knowing the president's thoughts about us,” DACA recipient Abigail Tamariz said.

The Trump administration argued President Obama's DACA executive order was unconstitutional, legal analyst Dan Eaton explained. Lower courts have said that argument isn't good enough, and now it’s the Supreme Court’s turn to have its say. So while it all plays out in the high court, over a 150,000 California DACA recipients like Tamariz are left in limbo.

“There is really no question that the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to rescind DACA. No one questions that. The question is whether the justification the Department of Homeland Security gave for rescinding DACA was arbitrary.

But with a conservative leaning Supreme Court, President Bush-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts may be a swing vote.

“You also want to look at Justice Kavanaugh, who tends to vote with Chief Justice Roberts,” Eaton said.

But because the issue concerns executive action and not legislation, it centers on politics not policy