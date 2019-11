A cyclist was struck by a car in Mira Mesa Monday.

The woman sustained serious injuries including a compound fracture to the leg, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

The incident happened near 9700 Camino Ruiz at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police closed northbound lanes past the Carroll Canyon Road intersection.

No other information was available.

