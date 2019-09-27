Cyclist Killed in Collision With Amtrak Train in Carlsbad Identified

Deputies said the collision was a complete accident. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

A cyclist killed in an accidental collision with a train near the Carlsbad Village Station Thursday night has been identified as a 37-year-old San Diego County man.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Friday as Jason Lynn Holsinger.

Calrsbad police said Holsinger was on his bike going to meet his friends in Carlsbad Village when the collision happened at the train crossing near Grand Avenue and Washington Street before 7:30 p.m.

Holsinger road his around the lowered track barricades and into the side of a southbound train, according to the ME's office.

The train was traveling approximately 63 miles per hour at impact, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The collision was accidental, deputies said.

The cyclist was transported to Tri-City medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue were closed in both directions as law enforcement officers investigated the collision.

No other information was available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the man struck a Coaster train. The collision was with an Amtrak train.

