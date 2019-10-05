Eight of those 13 were reportedly trying to enter the country on a family-style pleasure craft. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes is live in Coronado.

13 People Taken Into Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Discovered in Coronado

Customs and Border Protection confirmed 13 people were taken into custody after agents intercepted a suspicious boat docking at Ferry Landing in Coronado, according to Border Patrol agent Theron Francisco.

"This was strictly an alien smuggling event," agent Francisco said.

Air and Marine Operations noticed a suspicious boat off the coast of Coronado around 11 a.m. on Saturday and went to Ferry Landing docks to intercept the vessel as it docked, according to agent Theron Francisco.

"It was pretty much just a family-style boat, trying to use to blend into the area here nearby," Francisco told NBC 7.

Once there, agents watched people get off the 21-foot boat and begin walking to cars waiting to pick them up. At that point, CBP agents stopped and detained over a dozen people.

All 13 people involved were taken into custody for further processing.

Of those, CBP confirmed eight people were trying to enter the country. Five human smugglers, two on the boat and three inside the awaiting vechiles, were also detained and will face charges, Francisco confirmed.

"The eight here illegally will be processed for removal proceedings and depending on their individual criminal histories, they may have additional charges brought upon that," Francisco said.

"We don't exactly know right now if they're all Mexican nationals," he added.

Agent Theron Francisco reported there was one woman and one child on the boat.

Air and Marine Operations will seize the boat.

Agents did not find any narcotics on the boat.

Around noon on Saturday, bystanders including an NBC 7 assignment editor reported a group of people handcuffed and sitting on the ground in Coronado surrounded by U.S. Border Patrol and peace officers.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

