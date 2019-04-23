After 15 years, the curtain has fallen on San Diego's Ion Theatre, a Hillcrest group known for staging bold, risk-taking productions.

“Thank you, San Diego, for a wonderful run," the company wrote in a post on their website Tuesday.

Since posting the website, the theatre has deleted all its social media accounts. The company had moved out of their theatre on Sixth Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Hillcrest.

Ion Theatre last put on a full production in 2017, but held readings at their Actor Academy through 2018.

"From bold new work to an uncompromising commitment to excellence, we’re grateful and thankful for the years of support from the city’s most daring audiences, donors, artists and volunteers," the theatre posted to their website.

"A thousand thanks for the gasps, laughs and tears we shared. Keep the world thinking and feeling deeply," the post reads. "Stay bold. Stay uncompromising. Support theatre.”

It's unclear why the theatre shuttered suddenly, but in a statement to the Union-Tribune, co-founders Glenn Paris and Claudio Raygoza said it had become difficult to put on productions amid modest resources.

Ion Theatre may have been a small company, but they put on award-winning work through their run in San Diego. The theatre won four awards last year at San Diego's Craig Noel Awards.

NBC 7 has reached out to the theatre and their co-founders for further comment. We will update this story when we hear back.