Cubic to Support Navy Helicopters
Cubic to Support Navy Helicopters

By Brad Graves - SDBJ Staff

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    U.S. Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph A.D. Phillips
    A Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean in November.

    Cubic Corp.’s defense business received a $7.6 million U.S. Navy contract to support H-60 helicopters, known in the Navy as Sea Hawks. Some 90 percent of the work will be performed in San Diego and another 3 percent in Poway. Funds will pay for unspecified non-recurring engineering efforts.

    NAVAIR, the Naval Air Systems Command of Patuxent River, Maryland, awarded the deal, announced on Dec. 19.

    Cubic (NYSE: CUB), based in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa, had 2018 revenue of $532 million from its defense contracting segments and 2018 revenue of $671 million from its transportation systems segment.

    According to Navy public affairs, the Navy uses the twin-engine Sea Hawk for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift and special operations.

       Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

