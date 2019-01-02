A Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean in November.

Cubic Corp.’s defense business received a $7.6 million U.S. Navy contract to support H-60 helicopters, known in the Navy as Sea Hawks. Some 90 percent of the work will be performed in San Diego and another 3 percent in Poway. Funds will pay for unspecified non-recurring engineering efforts.

NAVAIR, the Naval Air Systems Command of Patuxent River, Maryland, awarded the deal, announced on Dec. 19.

Cubic (NYSE: CUB), based in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa, had 2018 revenue of $532 million from its defense contracting segments and 2018 revenue of $671 million from its transportation systems segment.

According to Navy public affairs, the Navy uses the twin-engine Sea Hawk for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift and special operations.