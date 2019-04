The cruise ship Eurodam with Holland America is docked in San Diego for a second day.

A group of tourists stopping in San Diego on a cruise vacation will be staying in our city longer than expected.

The Eurodam was scheduled to leave Monday but will spend the day in San Diego until Tuesday due to minor technical difficulties.

Holland America said fishing nets got tangled on some of the propellers, requiring a stop in San Diego so the issue can be repaired. The cruise line said the nets were unmarked.

The Eurodam carries more than 2,100 guests when fully booked and has 11 decks.