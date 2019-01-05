Marijuana is a growing business in California and that could mean opportunities right here in San Diego.

Dozens of people showed up Saturday for the inaugural San Diego Cannabis and Hemp Job Fair and Business Mixer at the Hilton San Diego Mission Valley Hotel.

The event was organized by the San Diego Cannabis Farmers Market.

"We decided that the community need to meet everybody that's involved in the industry," Joshua Caruso, the co-founder of the market, said. "With legalization and the recreation market going the way that it is — also with hemp being legal now — it's something that's thriving and we felt that San Diego needed that."

Not all the jobs are about handling the actual plants, employers there said. There are opportunities in marketing and management.

Caruso said the industry is becoming more professional, so cannabis entrepreneurs need professional people to help with those aspects.

"There's a big stigma out there still, a negative stigma, and ... we're killing the stigma one resume at a time," he said.

Now that the market has its license from the state, Caruso said his team is working on more events such as this one.