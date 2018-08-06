Mother Mourns Future Zookeeper Daughter Killed by SUV in Fallbrook

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was hit and killed by an SUV Friday night in Fallbrook was strong enough Monday to share stories of her child's unique charm and infectious attitude.

Depending on the day, Cristina Isabel Garcia wanted to be either an artist or a zookeeper when she grew up. If she followed that latter, it was a sure thing she'd handle cheetahs.

"Cheetahs were her thing," her mother Jennifer Santiago Chavez said.

And, according to mom, she had the energy to keep up with the ultra-fast cats.

Minor Pedestrian Hit, Killed by SUV in Fallbrook

NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports live from the scene where witnesses are reacting to learning of the death of a little girl. (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

"She could be out all day playing and still come home and continue playing," Santiago Chavez said. "Her energy never stopped."

Cristina was walking with three other family members across an entrance to a parking lot along Herald Lane near East Fallbrook Street at around 6:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by an SUV entering the lot.

Her family still can't believe how the driver didn't see her.

She was transported to Rady Children's Hospital but died on the way there, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Her mother spent the weekend trying to figure out how she'll fill the void left by her sweet little girl who she said loved ice cream, going to church, playing at the park with her aunt and spending all day with her grandma.

"She was always laughing. Her laugh was so contagious that you knew she was in the house," Santiago Chavez said. "Now it just seems like its empty. It's missing her."



Her mom also said her little one was selfless and generous despite her tender age. Whenever Cristina had something she was asking if anyone wanted to share.



"She loved ice cream and would make herself one and she'd be like, 'Do you want one?' or 'What flavor?' Or we would go to the store and she'd say 'Let's get this for Michael (her younger cousin),'" Santiago Chavez said.

More than ice cream or playing, though, Santiago Chavez says Cristina was excited about her pending promotion to big sister.

"She was so excited," her mom said. "For a long time, she was like. 'Why don't you adopt so I can have 13 brothers and sisters?' I'm like that's a lot of kids,"

Cristina's family is working to put together a celebration of life Saturday at Calvary Chapel Church in Fallbrook.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, stayed at the scene following the collision. CHP is still investigating and has not determined if the driver will face charges.

Alcohol and drug use is not considered to be a factor in this collision, CHP said.



No other information was available.

