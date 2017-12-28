Qualcomm Inc. has named Cristiano R. Amon president of the company.

In an announcement Wednesday, Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) said Amon, currently executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president of QCT, will start his new role Jan. 4.

QCT is short for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. CDMA stands for code division multiple access, the wireless standard that launched Qualcomm.

“Cristiano’s unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills and experience make him ideally suited to continue driving Qualcomm’s technology and leadership positions across mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking – and lead the transition to 5G,” said Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm’s chief executive officer.

Qualcomm stated that Amon’s role as president will be to “formulate and drive key strategies for growing the company in both Qualcomm’s core businesses, as well as new business opportunities.” He has been managing QCT’s product roadmap since 2008 and will continue to lead the QCT business, while reporting to Mollenkopf.

Qualcomm, a wireless and semiconductors giant, is in the midst of fending off a takeover by Broadcom.